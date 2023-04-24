WATCH | Another wrong turn: Shots fired at US couple's car when they mistakenly enter driveway

A Florida homeowner fired shots into a couple’s car when they mistakenly turned onto his property while making a late-night grocery delivery

No one was injured by the gunfire in an upscale Fort Lauderdale suburb, but is the latest in a spate of similar shootings across the US where people have mistakenly turned onto the wrong property or gotten in the wrong car. One person has been killed and others seriously wounded.

ALSO READ | Two Texas cheerleaders shot after one tried to enter wrong car

In this case, the shooter told police the car was being driven erratically, struck his leg and made him fear for himself and his son.



