1h ago

Share

WATCH | Another wrong turn: Shots fired at US couple's car when they mistakenly enter driveway

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A Florida homeowner fired shots into a couple’s car when they mistakenly turned onto his property while making a late-night grocery delivery

No one was injured by the gunfire in an upscale Fort Lauderdale suburb, but is the latest in a spate of similar shootings across the US where people have mistakenly turned onto the wrong property or gotten in the wrong car. One person has been killed and others seriously wounded.

ALSO READ | Two Texas cheerleaders shot after one tried to enter wrong car

In this case, the shooter told police the car was being driven erratically, struck his leg and made him fear for himself and his son.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usus shootings
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts about the UAE president and his royal family landing and visiting in the Eastern Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The EC desperately needs the investment
21% - 84 votes
It's all above board, just leave them be
17% - 69 votes
There's something fishy about their trip
20% - 80 votes
Probe any deals between SA and the UAE
42% - 171 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE| Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

2h ago

LISTEN LIVE| Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.54
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.94
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.11
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
1,103.52
+0.1%
Palladium
1,578.87
+0.1%
Gold
1,984.86
+0.1%
Silver
25.07
-0.1%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,791
+0.6%
All Share
78,376
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,904
+0.8%
Industrial 25
106,408
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,490
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo