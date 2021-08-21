30m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Anti-vaccine demos in France for sixth weekend

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The protests denounce a new "health pass" system announced by President Emmanuel Macron.
  • Around 200 000 people have marched in previous weekends.
  • The government insists the pass is necessary to encourage vaccination uptake and avoid a fourth national lockdown.

Thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of France again on Saturday against the government's Covid-19 vaccination policies amid concern from rights groups about anti-Semitic sentiment in the protest movement.

Saturday's protests were called for the sixth weekend in a row to denounce a new "health pass" system announced by President Emmanuel Macron that they see as unfairly restricting the rights of the unvaccinated.

Under the system, introduced progressively since mid-July, anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, theatre, cinema, long-distance train, or large shopping centre must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Around 200 000 people have marched in previous weekends, according to interior ministry figures, while organisers claim the real number is nearly double that.

At the head of the Paris march in the early afternoon, a few hundred people held up flags and banners with the word "Liberty" on them while shouting "Macron! We don't want your pass!"

The protest movement has brought together conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, former members of the "Yellow Vest" anti-government movement, as well as people concerned that the system unfairly creates a two-tier society.

ALSO READ | France extends Macron's Covid pass despite protests

Far-right leader Florian Philippot, who has accused Macron of turning France into a dictatorship and likened the health pass to apartheid, was at the Paris rally on Saturday.

The government insists the pass is necessary to encourage vaccination uptake and avoid a fourth national lockdown, with the unjabbed making up eight or nine out of every 10 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.

- Anti-Semitism worry -

The anti-health pass movement has been marked from the beginning by slogans and symbols that have been denounced by Jewish groups and anti-racism campaigners.

Some protesters have worn yellow stars similar to the ones that the Nazi regime forced Jews to display during World War II, leading to condemnation from Holocaust survivors for the offensive comparison.

Others have been photographed holding up signs with the word "Qui?" (meaning "Who?"), a coded reference to Jews who are accused of spreading Covid propaganda through the media and profiting from vaccination campaigns.

"What I find striking is how it (anti-Semitism) is recurrent and openly displayed," the head of SOS Racisme, Dominique Sopo, told AFP. "During the Yellow Vest movement it was something expressed on the margins... now the people carrying these signs are not hiding and other protesters are not reacting."

Left-wing newspaper Le Monde condemned the rise in anti-Semitic behaviour in an editorial this week, calling it a "poison for society, a danger for all of us."

It added:

Although anti-Semitism on the far-right is old, it seems to be encouraged at the moment by the rise in conspiracy thinking.

Tristan Mendes-France, a specialist on the conspiracy movement, called Covid-19 "an accelerator of anti-Semitism because we are seeing a tragedy unfold continuously.

"People who have fallen into the conspiracy theory movement online are reminded daily about their anger and their frustration because we're always talking about the epidemic. It's like rubbing salt in an open wound."

- Overseas crisis -

Though disputed, the health pass system has been effective in encouraging people to sign up for vaccinations, with millions of people booking appointments in the days after it was announced on 12 July.

Around 47 million people have received at least one dose, about 70 percent of the population, which is a higher rate than in Germany and Italy and only slightly behind Britain.

ALSO READ | New protests as France set to implement Covid health pass

The most severe Covid-19 hotpots are found in France's overseas territories such as the Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, as well as the Pacific islands of French Polynesia where the more infectious Delta variant has ripped through.

Polynesian authorities announced on Saturday that schools, restaurants and bars would close for two weeks, while a nightly curfew will be brought forward by an hour to 8 pm.

Tourists have been told to stay in their hotels on the islands where the number of infections has increased by a multiple of 14 in two weeks, according to the head of the islands, Edouard Fritch.

France as a whole reported around 22 000 new infections in the past 24 hours, health ministry figures show.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
francecoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
33% - 937 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 1554 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
13% - 370 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

14h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.39
0.0%
Silver
23.03
0.0%
Palladium
2,277.19
0.0%
Platinum
999.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
59,800
-0.1%
All Share
66,011
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,832
-0.5%
Industrial 25
82,931
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,857
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo