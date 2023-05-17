WATCH | Archaeologists discover the skeletons of two men killed by Pompeii earthquake

Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered two skeletons that they believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD.
36m ago
Share
36m ago
Archaeologists in Pompeii have discovered two skeletons that they believe were men who died when a wall collapsed on them during the powerful earthquakes that accompanied the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD.
16 May
15 May
12 May
10 May
08 May
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE