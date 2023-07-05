WATCH | Aerial nightmare: Rollercoaster riders trapped upside down for hours until daring rescue

Eight rollercoaster riders were stuck upside down on a carnival ride for hours on Sunday at a Wisconsin festival, the New York Post reported.
“There was a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck up in the upright position. The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site,” fire department Capt. Brennan Cook told CNN affiliate WJFW.
