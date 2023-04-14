WATCH | At least 18 000 cattle dead after explosion on a dairy farm in Texas

An explosion reported on Monday night at the South Fork Dairy Farm in Dimmitt, Texas has left at least 18 000 cattle dead. A woman was also said to be trapped inside the building at the time and she's currently in the hospital in critical condition. According to Fox 26 the explosion might have been caused by overheating equipment and methane gas.
