32m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Australian police warn Chinese students of 'virtual kidnap' scam

  • Australian police have issued warnings to universities and Chinese officials about foreign students faking their own abductions and trick families overseas into paying ransoms.
  • According to police, eight incidents of virtual kidnapping, involving a total payout of $2.3 million, were reported in 2020.
  • Perpetrators call intended victims, guised as a local Chinese official, claiming they have been implicated in a crime in China, demanding a fee to avoid legal action.

Australian police have warned universities and Chinese officials about a spurt in "virtual kidnapping" scams that coerce foreign students to fake their own abductions and trick families overseas into paying ransoms.

As tension has grown between Australia and China over trade, human rights and accusations of state-linked hacking, police said eight incidents of virtual kidnapping, involving a total payout of $2.3 million, were reported this year.

"We have had a spate in the last few months where pretty much every weekend we have had a victim fall for one of these scams," said Darren Benett, director of the crime command in the state of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney.

"If you get one of these phone calls, hang up, ring the police, ring your university, but just don't pay any money," he added in a televised news conference.

Scam perpetrators call intended victims in the guise of a local Chinese official to warn they have been implicated in a crime in China and must pay a fee to avoid legal action, arrest or deportation, police said.

Some scammers tell victims to sever contact with family and friends, rent a hotel room and take pictures or video recordings of themselves bound and blindfolded, and then send the images to their relatives overseas to exert pressure, the police added.

"We need to take into account the cultural factors and the fact that the scams are very polished," said state police official Peter Thurtell, explaining why victims are taken in.

New South Wales has 212 000 foreign students enrolled, say police. Australian universities have warned they risk losing billions of dollars in annual fees because of border closures prompted by the coronavirus.

Related Links
French court sentences men who posed as a minister to dupe the rich and famous
Fake cops steal $3.7m from Swiss woman
WATCH: US charges 80 people, mostly Nigerians, in $46m internet scam
Read more on:
chinaaustralia
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
8% - 41 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
77% - 405 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 82 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.88)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.86)
Gold
1928.60
(-1.80)
Silver
23.33
(-8.40)
Platinum
925.57
(-2.76)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2279.00
(-0.99)
All Share
56150.07
(-0.31)
Top 40
51699.08
(-0.41)
Financial 15
10447.81
(+0.74)
Industrial 25
73850.08
(-0.09)
Resource 10
56527.10
(-1.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul 2020

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo