WATCH | Baby stroller nearly rolls into traffic

A parent's worst nightmare was caught on camera in the US when a baby stroller, with the baby in it, began rolling towards traffic after a strong gust of wind before a Good Samaritan raced to save it.
1h ago
Share
1h ago
A parent's worst nightmare was caught on camera in the US when a baby stroller, with the baby in it, began rolling towards traffic after a strong gust of wind before a Good Samaritan raced to save it.
2h ago
1h ago
01 May
26 Apr
25 Apr
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
03 May
03 May
25 Apr
20 Apr