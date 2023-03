An escaped cow is getting a second chance at life after she was captured in the streets of Brooklyn.

According to ABC7NY the cow somehow escaped a vehicle just outside a slaughterhouse. She was eventually caught and put back in the vehicle she escaped from.

She was initially taken back to the slaughterhouse, but there was public outcry that she should be spared. The Skylands Animal Sanctuary came and fetched her, and she'll spend the rest of her days with them.