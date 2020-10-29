10m ago

WATCH | Beirut blast: Statue made out of rubble to remember day of horror

A torch lit on the hand of a symbolic sculpture is seen after protesters gather at Martyrs' Square to march towards Beirut Port where a massive explosion took place.
A torch lit on the hand of a symbolic sculpture is seen after protesters gather at Martyrs' Square to march towards Beirut Port where a massive explosion took place.
Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An artist has erected a commemorative statue made out of rubble from the 4 August horror explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.

The statue features a clock stuck at 18:08, which is the approximate time of the explosion. The explosion killed more than 200 people and injured several thousand. 

The statue marked the beginning of demonstrations against the government in October. 

