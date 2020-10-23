WATCH | Biden: Anyone responsible for so many Covid deaths 'should not' be president

1h ago

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said Thursday during his final debate with President Donald Trump that presiding over the nation as 220 000 Americans died from the coronavirus should disqualify Trump from reelection.

"Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America," Biden said in the opening remarks of the showdown that comes just 12 days before the election.

"The president still has no comprehensive plan," Biden added.

