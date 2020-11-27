WATCH | Black Friday: have lockdowns and stretched finances dampened the urge to part with cash?

Covid-19 restrictions throughout the continent have forced shops to close and divert most purchases online.There are four weeks to go until Christmas, but England’s normally bustling streets lack the spirit and the shoppers of the season. Only shops selling essentials are allowed to open. It will be behind closed shutters that most Black Friday shopping will be done, as purchasing moves largely online. A trip to the shops is only for click and collect.
- Zondo vs Zuma: Senior advocate acting for state capture inquiry seemingly being targeted, followed
- ANC reverses decision to reinstate Mpumalanga rape-accused leader
- President Cyril Ramaphosa to face motion of no confidence next week
- Zondo commission to lay criminal charge against Dudu Myeni
- FRIDAY BRIEFING | The clash of Zuma and Zondo: What is at stake for South Africa?
- Ramaphosa and ministers must account for their roles during the ‘wasted years’
- Hawks probe: Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha says allegations based on 'desperate lies'
- Regiments 'inside man' opts to not 'incriminate' himself at state capture inquiry
- Northdale man gets 15 years for rental deposit murder
- Proteas underdogs on and off field ... but hunger to change perception should leave England cautious
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your childPlease select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
with remote learning this year, did you:
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 55 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
26% - 106 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
60% - 245 votes
Podcasts
ZAR/USD
15.27
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(-0.24)
ZAR/EUR
18.21
(-0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.26
(-0.64)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.51)
Gold
1806.14
(-0.17)
Silver
23.17
(-0.11)
Platinum
958.00
(+0.03)
Brent Crude
47.75
(-1.52)
Palladium
2373.52
(+0.75)
All Share
57789.22
(-0.23)
Top 40
52995.62
(-0.17)
Financial 15
11758.98
(+0.98)
Industrial 25
79482.73
(-0.64)
Resource 10
52677.93
(-0.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
3h ago
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
11 Nov 2019
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
3h ago
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...
24 Nov