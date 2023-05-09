WATCH | Bodies of all 27 workers killed in Peru gold mine fire recovered

The bodies of all 27 wokers killed in a blaze sparked by short circuit in one of the tunnels at remote La Esperanza 1 mine in southern Peru have been recovered.

Local media said earlier that the blaze started after an explosion at the mine in the remote Condesuyos province, a 10-hour drive from the city of Arequipa, the regional capital.



The explosion ignited the wooden supports inside the mine in the town of Yanaquihua.



