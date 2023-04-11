1h ago

WATCH | Brave mother pulls snake from her daughter's car engine

We've all had this irrational fear of something getting out of our cars and attacking us (right?) but what would you do if you actually encountered it?

For Nicole Graham, who shared the video with FOX 26, it was a snake in her daughter's car engine.

ALSO READ | 'Courageous' SA pilot praised for remaining 'calm' after discovering Cape cobra on plane


