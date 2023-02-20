25m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Brazil flooding, landslides kill at least 36

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • At least 36 peope have died in Brazil, after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides.
  • Officials expect the death toll to continue climbing in the coming days. 
  • The equivalent of $1.5 million has been freed up for rescue operations.

Flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rain in Brazil claimed at least 36 lives on Carnival weekend in southeast Sao Paulo state, authorities said Sunday.

TV and social media footage from the town of Sao Sebastiao showed entire neighbourhoods under water, debris from hillside houses swept away by oozing earth, flooded highways and cars destroyed by fallen trees, among other damage.

At least 35 people died in Sao Sebastiao, the state government said. A girl was also killed in the town of Ubatuba, news reports said.

"Unfortunately, we are going to have many more deaths," the state civil defence chief, Henguel Pereira, told the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo.

Another 228 people were left homeless and 338 were evacuated in the coastal region north of the city of Sao Paulo, the state government said earlier, as rescue crews raced to help those hit by the storm.

The authorities did not give a figure for how many people were missing or injured.

Sao Paulo state governor Tarcisio de Freitas declared a state of emergency in five towns along the coast after flying over areas devastated by the weather. He freed up the equivalent of $1.5 million for rescue operations.

READ | Man rescued after stuck in wreckage for 12 days after Turkey earthquake

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Twitter that he will visit the area on Monday. He has been on holiday since Friday in the northeast state of Bahia.

Sao Sebastiao, 200 kilometres (120 miles) north of Sao Paulo and where many people from the city spend the pre-Lenten holiday weekend on the beach, was hard hit, as a record 60 centimeters (nearly two feet) of rain fell in 24 hours, city officials said.

That is more than twice the amount that normally falls in a month.

Carnival events in Sao Sebastiao and elsewhere were cancelled.

"We have not yet gauged the scale of the damage. We are trying to rescue the victims," said Sao Sebastiao Mayor Felipe Augusto, calling the situation in the town "extremely critical."

This handout picture released by Sao Sebastiao Cit
This handout picture released by Sao Sebastiao City Hall shows military police helping flood victims in the municipality of sao Sebastiao, north coast of the state of Sao Paulo, Brazil on February 19, 2023.

"We are working at nearly 50 residences that collapsed under the force of the water and there are still people buried," he told Globonews.

More than 100 firefighters were working at the scene, with the aid of helicopters.

Soldiers were also taking part in the race to help people affected by the downpour.

Lula said government at all levels would work to "take care of the injured, look for missing people and restore roads, energy and telecommunications."

ALSO READ | Rescuers dig desperately in mud for Brazil flood survivors

Amid the loss and destruction, authorities said a boy aged two was rescued from a sea of mud, as was a woman who was giving birth.

Extreme weather events fueled by climate change are taking a heavy toll on Brazil.

Torrential rains last year in the city of Petropolis lead to the death of more than 230 people.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
30% - 1864 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
60% - 3714 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.03
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.71
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.28
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
921.08
+0.1%
Palladium
1,498.67
-0.2%
Gold
1,844.79
-0.1%
Silver
21.81
+0.4%
Brent Crude
83.00
-2.6%
Top 40
73,415
+0.3%
All Share
79,475
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,344
+0.4%
Industrial 25
105,346
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,240
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo