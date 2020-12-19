1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | British PM orders new curbs to slow more infectious virus strain

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A "stay at home" order has been announced for London and south east England.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the order is aimed at slowing the spread of a new coronavirus strain.
  • There are 27 052 new coronavirus cases in the UK.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a "stay at home" order for London and southeast England to slow a new coronavirus strain that is significantly more infectious.

Early data suggests the new strain could be "up to 70 percent more transmissible," Johnson said at a televised briefing.

He ordered new restrictions for London and south-eastern England from Sunday, saying that "residents in those areas must stay at home" at least until 30 December. 

The aim of the new rules is to slow the spread of the new strain to areas where it is not yet prevalent.

The measures will mean around a third of England's population cannot travel or meet other households for Christmas.

It was a dramatic step-up after Johnson said last week that it would be "inhuman" to "cancel Christmas" by banning family gatherings, though he urged people to have small celebrations.

"It is with a very heavy heart I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned," Johnson told the nation.

"Alas when the facts change, you have to change your approach."

The announcement came as Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month.

"This virus has taken off, it's moving fast, and it's leading inevitably to a sharp increase in hospital admissions," said Patrick Vallance, the government's chief scientific adviser.

On Saturday there were 27 052 new cases in the UK, slightly less than on Friday.

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, bowling alleys, casinos, hairdressers and nail bars will be closed in London and other affected regions, including Kent, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

Only one person from one household will be allowed to meet one person from another household in a public place, outside.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Turkish hospital fire kills 9 Covid-19 patients
EXPLAINER | How the Moderna vaccine stacks up against Pfizer/BioNTech
Read more on:
ukcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7943 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7146 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2825 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

15h ago

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.53
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
19.64
(-0.16)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.91)
Gold
1880.71
(+0.03)
Silver
25.78
(+0.08)
Platinum
1036.00
(+0.34)
Brent Crude
52.22
(+1.36)
Palladium
2351.00
(+0.31)
All Share
59788.12
(-1.25)
Top 40
54692.40
(-1.43)
Financial 15
12430.55
(+2.31)
Industrial 25
78160.86
(-2.29)
Resource 10
57330.31
(-1.83)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo