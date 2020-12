Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a 90-year-old grandmother becoming the first person to receive the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The historic inoculation was given to Margaret Keenan in Coventry, central England.

