WATCH | Bullets, bombs, blodshed: Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100 days

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have been going on for 100 days on Friday.
In that time there have been more than 6.8 million refugees who have fled the country, with some 3 380 civilians being killed.
Russia began its invasion on 24 February.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have been going on for 100 days on Friday.
In that time there have been more than 6.8 million refugees who have fled the country, with some 3 380 civilians being killed.
Russia began its invasion on 24 February.
5h ago
9h ago
27 May
27 May
27 May
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE