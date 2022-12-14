1h ago

WATCH | Cancelled flights, deadly floods and tornadoes - extreme weather across the world this week

Compiled by Batandwa Malingo
  • The SA Weather Service warned of more rain in some parts of the country.
  • Portugal authorities also warned of heavy rains and placed most districts under an orange emergency alert.
  • Air travel is expected to be affected by the extreme weather in Paris.
Extreme weather conditions - heavy rains, tornadoes and snow - continued to wreak havoc in some parts of the world, including the US, UK and SA this week.

News24 reported earlier on Wednesday that City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management said approximately 50 homes were flooded in informal settlements in Masiphumelele, while mop-up operations began in Gauteng following heavy rains.


Meanwhile, more than 100 people lost their lives in the DR Congo's capital, Kinshasa, due to floods. AFP reported that most deaths were on hillside locations, where there had been landslides.


Several buildings were damaged and people were injured in Oklahoma and Texas in the US after a massive storm spawned several tornadoes, while multiple flights were cancelled in the UK due to the icy weather, according to Euronews.


Other countries affected by the extreme weather include Portugal, Spain and France.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
