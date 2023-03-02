WATCH | Cat cull was considered in the UK during early days of Covid, ex-minister says

Former UK health minister Lord Bethell told Channel 4 News in the UK that "there was an idea at one moment that we might have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain" for fear they could be spreading the virus.



"What we shouldn't forget is how little we understood about this disease [early in 2020 at the start of the outbreak]," he told Channel 4 News.



"There was a moment we were very unclear about whether domestic pets could transmit the disease. In fact, there was an idea at one moment that we might have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain."



