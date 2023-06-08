WATCH | Caught on camera: Man robs store wearing box on his head

A man wearing a box on his head was caught on camera robbing a phone repair store in Florida with a cardboard box on his head, Fox29 reported. Police say he stole over a dozen iPhones and thousands in cash. He was later found and arrested by police.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.