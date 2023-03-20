45m ago

Share

WATCH | China's Xi arrives in Moscow to discuss Ukraine conflict

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China's president, Xi Jinping is on a three-day trip to Russia.
  • A summit is being held between Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin. 
  • The two leaders are due to discuss China's 12-point position paper on the Ukraine conflict.

Xi Jinping hailed his landmark visit to Moscow Monday as giving "new momentum" to Chinese-Russian ties ahead of talks with Vladimir Putin on Beijing's proposals to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

The summit between the Russian president and the Chinese leader comes as China seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict.

Washington has accused Beijing of mulling arms exports to Moscow - claims China has vociferously denied.

Xi's three-day trip also serves as a show of support for internationally isolated Putin, just days after a war crimes tribunal issued a warrant for his arrest over accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

Landing at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Xi was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on a red carpet as a military brass band played the countries' anthems, Russian state media showed.

Xi was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying shortly after landing:

I am confident the visit will be fruitful and give new momentum to the healthy and stable development of Chinese-Russian relations.

"In a world of volatility and transformation, China will continue to work with Russia to safeguard the international system with the UN at its core," he said.

Xi described China and Russia as "good neighbours" and "reliable partners" and said the two would work together to defend "true multilateralism".

'Constructive role'

The two leaders are due to discuss China's 12-point position paper on the Ukraine conflict, which includes a call for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.

"One way or another, issues raised in (Beijing's) plan for Ukraine will be touched upon during the negotiations. Comprehensive explanations will be given by President Putin" of the Russian position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Putin and Xi are set to have an "informal" one-on-one meeting and dinner later Monday before talks on Tuesday, Putin's top foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies.

Putin has welcomed Beijing's statements on Ukraine as being indicative of a willingness to play a "constructive role" in ending the conflict.

WATCH | Xi calls for 'severe punishment' after 9 Chinese killed in Central African Republic

But Kyiv on Monday reiterated calls for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine ahead of Xi's arrival.

"The formula for the successful implementation of China's 'Peace Plan'. The first and foremost point is the surrender or withdrawal of Russian occupation forces from (Ukrainian territory) in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, wrote on Twitter.

A day before Xi's arrival, a defiant Putin went to the Russian-held Ukrainian city of Mariupol -- his first visit to territory captured from Kyiv since Moscow's forces pushed across the border in February 2022.

Xi's visit also comes just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin on the accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

'Objective and impartial position' 

Beijing said on Monday the ICC should avoid what it called "politicisation and double standards" and respect the principle of immunity for heads of state.

The court should "uphold an objective and impartial stance" and "respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.

The solution to the Ukraine conflict, he added, remained "dialogue and negotiation".

Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer in recent years under a partnership that has served as a diplomatic bulwark against the West.

China has lambasted what it sees as a US-led campaign of pressure against Russia as Moscow's campaign in Ukraine drags on, instead calling for what it calls "impartial" mediation of the conflict.

"No single country should dictate the international order," Xi wrote in a Russian newspaper article published on Monday.

"China has all along upheld an objective and impartial position based on the merits of the issue, and actively promoted peace talks," he added.

Closely watched

Beijing's stance has drawn criticism from Western nations, which say China is providing diplomatic cover for Moscow's armed intervention.

They argue that China's proposals are heavy on grand principles but light on practical solutions.

The United States last week said China's proposals would simply consolidate "Russian conquest" and allow the Kremlin to prepare a fresh offensive.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday:

We don't support calls for a ceasefire right now.

"We certainly don't support calls for a ceasefire that would be called for by the PRC in a meeting in Moscow that would simply benefit Russia," he said, referring to the People's Republic of China, the country's official name.

Analysts say Xi's moves are unlikely to yield a cessation of hostilities, but his trip will be closely watched in Western capitals.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Xi could also be planning his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the conflict began.

Zelensky has said he would welcome talks with his Chinese counterpart.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kremlinxi jinpingvladimir putinchina russiaukraine wardiplomacypolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
29% - 1180 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 412 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1719 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 705 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

6h ago

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.51
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.71
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
19.84
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Platinum
987.37
+1.9%
Palladium
1,419.29
+0.6%
Gold
1,978.57
-0.5%
Silver
22.52
-0.3%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
68,799
+2.7%
All Share
74,271
+2.4%
Resource 10
65,660
+4.4%
Industrial 25
99,818
+2.9%
Financial 15
15,066
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

13h ago

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

10h ago

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo