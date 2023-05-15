WATCH | Colombian agents seize submarine carrying three tonnes of cocaine

Colombian authorities on Friday seized the largest submarine carrying cocaine in the Pacific Ocean recorded since 1993.
The vessel was 30 metres long and had over three tons of cocaine aboard, Navy authorities reported. It was detected by radars from navy ships deployed in the Pacific Ocean.
