WATCH | Colombian woman engaged after recovering from virus - with a little help from medical workers

With help from medical workers, Colombian Jefferson Riascos proposes to his partner Diana Angola, who gave birth to their son during an induced coma while she was being treated for Covid-19.
Sweden lashes out at WHO over virus listing
Covid-19 wrap: Global deaths surge past 475 000, Australia calls in military to help tackle virus
New virus curbs spark fears for tourism in Portugal
columbiacoronavirus
