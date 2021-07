The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will be finalised by the end of next month, the White House said on Friday.

"We expect it to be completed by the end of August," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

President Joe Biden had set a deadline of 11 September for the final pullout of the few remaining troops following 20 years of war, and a US defence official confirmed earlier on Friday that all US troops had left Bagram Air Base, the biggest in Afghanistan.