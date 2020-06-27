WATCH | Coronavirus: The 11 countries where WHO Europe says Covd-19 is on the rise

Joburg hospital taking precautions after several nurses test positive for Covid-19

LIVE | Dirco temporarily closes Pretoria office after staff members test positive for coronavirus

Covid-19 wrap: Texas 'halts' reopening amid new surge, toilet paper hoarding back in Australia

Covid-19: SA's death toll rises to 2 340, with the number of positive cases at 124 590

More backlash after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's utterances over Israel

It's misleading to call Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma authoritarian, court rules

Western Cape High Court rules that lockdown regulations are justified, dismisses application

