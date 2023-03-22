WATCH | Could Trump really get arrested?

Former Manhattan assistant district attorney Jeremy Saland shares insight on the likelihood of Donald Trump being indicted, what’s happening behind the scenes, and how the arrest of a former US president could unfold.

According to AFP, the New York grand jury was expected to resume its closed-door investigation on Wednesday of whether Trump made illegal hush-money payments to a porn star, which could yield the first-ever criminal charges against any US president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office has been investigating $130,000 paid to porn star Stormy Daniels in the final weeks of Trump's 2016 election campaign. Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen has said he made the payments at Trump's direction to buy her silence about Trump's extramarital affair.

Trump has denied the affair took place, and others in his orbit have said Cohen acted on his own.



