WATCH | Covid-19: UK's vaccination rollout to extend to 16 and 17 year-olds

Britain will offer all 16 and 17 year olds their first Covid-19 vaccine shots, Britain's vaccine advisers said on Wednesday, extending eligibility of the shots beyond the clinically vulnerable.

Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said it was updating initial advice given last month in light of the latest evidence on the benefits and risks of vaccination.

"After carefully considering the latest data, we advise that healthy 16 to 17-year-olds are offered a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Advice on when to offer the second vaccine dose will come later" said Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI's Covid-19 Chair.

JCVI said that the benefits to children of keeping them healthy and in school were paramount, though there would also be positive impacts on society more broadly.



Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he accepted the advice.



