52m ago

Share

WATCH | Donald Trump answers questions for 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Former United States President Donald Trump spent nearly seven hours answering questions in a New York lawsuit that accuses him and three of his children of fraud, according to his lawyer.

Trump’s deposition on Thursday came a week after the former president’s historic indictment in an unrelated criminal case regarding hush payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused the former president, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump of lying to tax authorities, lenders and insurers for years as part of an “incredible” fraud at the Trump Organization.

Trump arrived at James’s office before 10:00 local time for the deposition, which was conducted in private, and returned to Trump Tower, his New York residence and headquarters of the Trump Organization, a little after 18:30.

Trump previously attended James’s office in August, during which he refused to answer most questions and invoked his right to silence several hundred times.

Christopher Kise, a lawyer for Trump’s businesses, said the former president spent nearly seven hours answering questions about his “extraordinary business success” and that “everyone will scoff at the notion any fraud took place” once the facts are out in the open.

Ahead of his testimony, Trump, who is facing a slew of civil and criminal investigations, described the lawsuit as “another unjust & ridiculous persecution”.

“This civil case is ridiculous, just like all of the other Election Interference cases being brought against me,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social.

James’s lawsuit alleges that the Trump family routinely misstated the value of the Trump Organization’s properties for their own enrichment.

Trump last week pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to hush money payments made during his successful run for president in 2016.

Republicans have condemned the hush-money case as a politically-motivated effort by Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, to derail Trump’s candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is also under investigation over his bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the alleged mishandling of classified documents and his involvement in the January 6 riot at the US Capital.

He is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by E Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who has accused Trump of defamation and sexual assault.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
trump organizationdonald trumpusfraudlawsuitscourt
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 1707 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 848 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.04
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.62
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.96
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.23
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,053.93
+3.4%
Palladium
1,503.42
+3.3%
Gold
2,043.94
+0.2%
Silver
25.93
+0.4%
Brent Crude
86.09
-1.4%
Top 40
72,705
0.0%
All Share
78,463
0.0%
Resource 10
71,571
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,012
0.0%
Financial 15
15,885
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo