WATCH | Donald Trump appears virtually in hush money criminal case hearing

The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal case held a hybrid hearing to make sure that the former president is aware of new rules barring him from using evidence to attack witnesses.
32m ago
Share
32m ago
The judge in Donald Trump’s criminal case held a hybrid hearing to make sure that the former president is aware of new rules barring him from using evidence to attack witnesses.
55m ago
19 May
17 May
17 May
15 May
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE