WATCH | Donald Trump: Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana 'kissed my a**'

Donald Trump has claimed prominent public figures including the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana "kissed [his] ass" in letters to him.
Trump made the comments during a recent interview with Breitbart News to promote his upcoming book, titled Letters to Trump, Business Insider reported.
The book will be released on April 25, according to publishers Winning Publishing.
