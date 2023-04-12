WATCH | Donald Trump talks to Tucker Carlson about his day in court

Tucker Carlson spoke to former US president Donald Trump in an interview billed as “historic” by Fox News, as it was the first time the twice-impeached former president gave an interview since becoming the first-ever US president to be charged with a crime.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.