Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate vows to fight state bid to seize R7.5m guest house

ANALYSIS | Alex Mitchley: Ackerman case reveals a tale of two justice systems

Parliament fire separates MPs and electorate even more, say opposition parties

Forensic report details how Prof Edwin Ijeoma used fake MBA to get PhD at University of Pretoria

Pretorius kidnapping: Banknotes used to pay ransom 'found on suspect'

ATM wants Public Protector to probe Motsoaledi, Mabuyane over UAE royals landing in Eastern Cape

'I will arrest Putin if he comes to the Western Cape' – Premier Winde

Former cop guilty of tipping off criminals about planned police operations

Play daily crosswords, sudoku, puzzles, and more

A newsletter dedicated to the best conversations and comments on News24.

Voting Booth

What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

SA govt is always slow to act Rescuers must prioritise safety first My faith lies in Gift of the Givers Results