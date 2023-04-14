1h ago

Share

WATCH | Europe's Jupiter moons mission launches on second attempt

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Europe's space agency launched their mission to Jupiter's moons on Friday. 
  • The JUICE probe will enter Jupiter's orbit in July 2031. 
  • The probe launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guyana. 

The European Space Agency's JUICE space probe blasted off Friday on a mission to discover whether Jupiter's icy moons are capable of hosting extraterrestrial life in their vast, hidden oceans.

The launch on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana came after a previous attempt on Thursday was called off due to the risk of lightning.

Despite cloudy skies, the rocket took off as planned at 09:14 am local time, with teams on site saying it was on the correct trajectory.

The probe separated as planned at an altitude of 1 500km, 27 minutes after launching from Europe's spaceport in Kourou.

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) plans to take a long and winding path to the gas giant, which is 628 million km from Earth.

It will use several gravitational boosts along the way, first by doing a fly-by of Earth and the Moon, then by slingshotting around Venus in 2025 before swinging past Earth again in 2029.

When the probe finally enters Jupiter's orbit in July 2031, its 10 scientific instruments will analyse the Solar System's largest planet as well as its three icy moons Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.

Oceans of water

The moons were first discovered by astronomer Galileo Galilei more than 400 years ago, but were long ignored as potential candidates for hosting life.

However, the discovery of huge oceans of liquid water - the main ingredient for life as we know it - kilometres beneath their icy shells has made Ganymede and Europa prime candidates to potentially host life in our celestial backyard.

JUICE will focus on Ganymede, the Solar System's largest moon and the only one that has its own magnetic field, which protects it from radiation.

In 2034, JUICE will slide into Ganymede's orbit, the first time a spacecraft will have done so around a moon other than our own.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission, which is scheduled to launch in October 2024, will focus on Ganymede's sibling Europa.

Neither mission will be able to directly detect the existence of alien life, but instead hope to establish whether the moons have the right conditions to harbour life.

Only a future mission which would land on - and possibly drill into - the surface could confirm whether life exists below.

Extraordinary mission

If life is there, scientists theorise it would likely be primitive microbes like bacteria, which are capable of surviving on Earth in such extreme environments.

JUICE has 10 scientific instruments - including an optical camera, ice-penetrating radar, spectrometer and magnetometer - which will analyse the local weather, magnetic field, gravitational pull and other elements.

It also has a record 85 square metres of solar panels to collect as much energy as possible near Jupiter, where sunlight is 25 times weaker than on Earth.

The 1.6-billion-euro mission will mark the first time Europe has sent a spacecraft into the outer Solar System, beyond Mars.

Philippe Baptiste, head of France's CNES space agency said:

This is an extraordinary mission that shows what Europe is capable of.

Friday marked the second-last launch for the Ariane 5 rocket, before it is replaced by the next-generation Ariane 6.

Repeated delays for the Ariane 6, as well as Russia pulling its Soyuz rockets in response to sanctions over the war in Ukraine, have left Europe struggling to launch its mission into space.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 2327 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 1150 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
22.57
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.96
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,037.20
-0.8%
Palladium
1,484.76
-1.0%
Gold
1,994.79
-2.2%
Silver
25.19
-2.5%
Brent Crude
86.09
-1.4%
Top 40
73,134
+0.6%
All Share
78,870
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,213
-1.9%
Industrial 25
105,969
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,962
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo