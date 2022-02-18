WATCH | Ex-Minnesota police officer sentenced to 2 years prison in death of Daunte Wright

Kimberly Potter was found guilty by a jury in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

Two-thirds Potter's sentence is to be served in prison and the remaining third on supervised release.

Potte mistook her handgun for her Taser in firing on Wright.

A Minnesota judge on Friday sentenced former police officer Kimberly Potter to two years in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, a lighter sentence than the roughly seven years in prison sought by prosecutors.

Potter, 49 - who mistook her handgun for her Taser in firing on Wright, 20, as he resisted officers who pulled him over in a Minneapolis suburb last April - was found guilty by a jury in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

"This is a cop who made a tragic mistake," said Judge Regina Chu, who became emotional as she delivered the sentence of 24 months, two-thirds of which is to be served in prison and the remaining third on supervised release.

Chu said that while she did not believe Potter posed a risk of committing future crimes - one of the key factors in deciding on incarceration - some punishment was justified because her mistake caused Wright's death.

"In this case, a young man was killed because Officer Potter was reckless," Chu said, calling the case one of the saddest in her career. "Rightfully, there should be some accountability."

READ | Black man killed by police in Minnesota was 'amazing, loving kid' - media

The shooting in Brooklyn Center triggered multiple nights of protests there, capturing national attention at a time many Americans were reckoning with racism and police violence.

It happened just a few miles north of where Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was standing trial for killing George Floyd, a Black man whose 2020 death during an arrest helped set off demonstrations around the nation and the world.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, was convicted of murder. Both he and Potter are white.

Prior to Chu's ruling, Wright's family members had asked the judge to give the former officer the maximum sentence possible, questioning the sincerity of her remorse.

"She left our world with so much darkness and heartache," Wright told the court," his mother Katie Wright said at the sentencing hearing in Minneapolis, at times directing her comments directly at Potter. "I'll never be able to forgive you for what you have stolen from us."

In brief remarks before the judge's ruling, Potter offered a tearful apology to Wright's family members.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.