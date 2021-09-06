21m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Families slam 'corrupt' Russia at MH17 crash trial

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Relatives of those who were killed in the 2014 crash of flight MH17 say they can't truly says goodbye to their loved ones until those responsible face their consequences.
  • Investigators say a Russian-made missile fired from eastern Ukraine downed the plane.
  • Russia denies all involvement. 

The traumatised families of 298 people killed in the shooting down of flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014 demanded justice from Russia on Monday as they testified in the Dutch trial of four suspects.

People who lost children, parents and siblings in the crash of the Malaysia Airlines plane said they could not truly say goodbye to their loved ones until those responsible had been brought to book.

International investigators say a Russian-made missile fired from eastern Ukraine held by pro-Moscow rebels brought down the Boeing 777, but Russia has denied all involvement.

Ria van der Steen, who lost her father Jan and stepmother Nell, said she was quoting from the Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn: "They are lying, we know they're lying and they know that we know that they're lying."

"I am full of feelings of revenge, hate, anger and fear," said Van der Steen, who was the first to testify.

I know they are dead and I will not see them again, but I can't put an end to this process of saying goodbye, certainly not until those who are responsible for their deaths are found to be guilty for what they have done.


Van der Steen told the court of recurring nightmares, like walking through the debris after the crash to search for her father.

"When I eventually find him, I have to tell him that he has died, and then I wake up crying," she said.

READ | MH17 murder trial starts with calls for justice

Australian Vanessa Rizk, whose parents Albert and Maree were travelling back on the doomed plane from a European holiday, said the perpetrators "deserved punishment for their heinous actions."

"How would the perpetrators feel if it was their loved ones? How would (President Vladimir) Putin and his corrupt Russian government answer that," she said via livestream from Australia.

'Like a clay pigeon' 

Russian nationals Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko are all being tried in absentia for murder. Only Pulatov has legal representation.

Around 90 relatives, both from the 196 Dutch victims of the crash as well as those from Australia and Malaysia, are expected to address the court in the coming days.

A tearful Peter van der Meer told the judges that he had lost his "life and his future" following the death of his three young daughters Sophie, 12, Fleur, 10 and Bente, aged 7, along with his ex-wife Ingrid.

He said:

I hope the perpetrators will feel an urgency to speak up after the story I have told you today, so that they can look in the mirror and don't have to lie to their children or grandchildren about what they did on July 17 2014.

Van der Meer said he stopped celebrating the Dutch holiday of Saint Nicholas after the death of his daughters. "It's a festival for children. I don't feel like celebrating it any longer. I have no children," he said.

Another witness, Robbert van Heijningen, who lost his brother Erik, sister-in-law Tina and their 17-year-old son Zeger, said the perpetrators knew "they were shooting a vulnerable civil airliner from the sky, like a clay pigeon, without a chance."

Sander Essers, whose brother Peter, his sister-in-law Jolette Eusink and their two children Emma, 20 and Valentijn, 17 were killed in the crash, said his brother phoned him 20 minutes before the flight departed "with a feeling of foreboding."

"I blame myself for not taking his premonition seriously. I have sleepless nights because of it," said Essers.

Head judge Hendrik Steenhuis set September 22, 2022 as a possible date for the verdict in the trial, but gave alternative dates in November and December of that year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraine
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 333 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
59% - 1247 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
17% - 356 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 175 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.24
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.69
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,823.39
-0.2%
Silver
24.69
-0.1%
Palladium
2,412.28
-0.6%
Platinum
1,023.88
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,036
-0.1%
All Share
66,254
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,892
-1.6%
Industrial 25
84,395
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,177
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo