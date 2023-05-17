WATCH | First ever full digital scan of the Titanic shipwreck released

The first full-sized 3D scan of the Titanic shipwreck published on Wednesday may reveal more details about the ocean liner's fateful journey across the Atlantic more than a century ago.



The high-resolution images, published by the BBC, reconstruct the wreck that lies at a depth of nearly 4 000 metres in great detail and were created using deep-sea mapping.

The luxury passenger liner sank after colliding with an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York in April 1912, leaving more than 1 500 dead.

The shipwreck has been explored extensively since it was first discovered in 1985 around 650 kilometres off the coast of Canada, but cameras were never able to capture the ship in its entirety.

The reconstruction was carried out in 2022 by deep-sea mapping company Magellan Ltd and Atlantic Productions, who are making a documentary about the project.

Submersibles remotely controlled from a specialist ship spent over 200 hours surveying the wreck at the bottom of the Atlantic, taking over 700 000 images to create the scan.



