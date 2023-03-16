WATCH | Flash floods kill several people in Turkey's earthquake-ravaged south east

Floods caused by torrential rains have hit two Turkish provinces that were devastated by last month’s earthquakes, killing at least 14 people and increasing the misery of thousands who were left homeless, officials say.

Flash floods killed at least 14 people living in tents and container housing across Türkiye's quake-hit region on Wednesday, piling more pressure on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of crunch elections.



Several more people were swept away by the rushing water that turned streets into muddy rivers in areas hit by February's 7.8-magnitude quake, officials said.



More than 48,000 people died in Türkiye and nearly 6,000 in Syria in the 6 February disaster, the region's deadliest in modern times.





Images showed the waters sweeping away cars and flooding temporary housing set up for earthquake victims.



In one viral video, a man dressed in a beige suit and tie reaches out for help while floating down a surging stream alongside a piece of furniture. His fate remains unknown.