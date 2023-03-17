WATCH | Forensic expert analyses the Russian jet interception

The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a US Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone’s propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

US officials have accused the Russian jets of acting in an unsafe manner.

Russia has denied any collision took place and said the drone went down after making "sharp manoeuvres", having "provocatively" flown close to Russian air space, Reuters reported.



