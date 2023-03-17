35m ago

Share

WATCH | Forensic expert analyses the Russian jet interception

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The Pentagon on Thursday released video of what it said was a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a US Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone’s propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

US officials have accused the Russian jets of acting in an unsafe manner.

Russia has denied any collision took place and said the drone went down after making "sharp manoeuvres", having "provocatively" flown close to Russian air space, Reuters reported.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usrussiasecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
24% - 163 votes
No need for bank account details
23% - 156 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
19% - 128 votes
Money reflects immediately
34% - 233 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?

16 Mar

LISTEN | New tackle laws: Is rugby about to change forever?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.34
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.26
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.50
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
981.90
+1.2%
Palladium
1,445.46
-1.1%
Gold
1,927.36
+0.4%
Silver
21.91
+1.0%
Brent Crude
74.70
+1.4%
Top 40
67,446
0.0%
All Share
72,906
0.0%
Resource 10
61,523
0.0%
Industrial 25
98,878
0.0%
Financial 15
15,223
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

14 Mar

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo