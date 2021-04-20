20 Apr

add bookmark

WATCH | Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A jury has found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd back in 2020.
  • Chauvin was caught on video pushing his knee into the kneck of Floyd for more than nine minutes.
  • Floyd's death prompted protests across the country and the world against racism and police brutality.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted Tuesday of murdering George Floyd, had a record of using excessive force before the unarmed Black man died under his knee in a crime prosecutors branded a "shocking abuse of authority."

Chauvin, described by colleagues as rigid and silent, knelt on the 46-year-old Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes on a Minneapolis street on May 25 last year, despite the dying man's pleas and those of shocked passers-by who filmed the tragedy.

The killing sent reverberations throughout the United States and the world, and launched a reckoning on racial injustice in America.

The guilty verdict amounts to one of the most high-profile, high-stakes US court results in decades.

Chauvin's lawyer Eric Nelson has said his client "exuded a calm and professional demeanor" in his interactions with Floyd, and sought to convince the jury that the white ex-cop only applied a hold that was authorized and consistent with his training.

But the prosecution argued, successfully, that Chauvin had used excessive force -- not only with Floyd, but with others he arrested during his 19-year career on the force.

'Shocking abuse of authority'

During closing arguments Monday, prosecuting attorney Steve Schleicher described Chauvin's actions as a "shocking abuse of authority" against Floyd.

"This wasn't policing, this was murder," Schleicher said.

Prosecutors called several police officers to testify to Chauvin's excessive use of force against Floyd.

They included the Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo, who said Chauvin's actions violated the department's training policies and its "values."

Chauvin, 44, had the opportunity to testify in his own defense, but he declined, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

He did attend every day of the trial, however, dressed in a suit and often taking notes on a yellow legal pad.

Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who is a use-of-force expert, was among those who testified for the defense.

"I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified, was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr Floyd," Brodd said.

The jury clearly disagreed.

After he was found guilty on all three charges -- second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter -- Chauvin was placed in handcuffs and led out of the courtroom. He now awaits sentencing.

22 complaints

People who have interacted with Chauvin over the years have said he used more force than necessary in applying restraining holds.

Prior to the trial the prosecution dug up several examples of his "modus operandi," including the case of Zoya Code, a young black woman arrested by Chauvin in 2017.

"Even though the female was not physically resisting in any way, Chauvin kneeled on her body, using his body weight to pin her to the ground," the prosecution said.

"He just stayed on my neck," she recently told the Marshall Project. Frustrated and upset, she challenged him to press harder. "Then he did. Just to shut me up," she said."

Andre Balian, a kung fu instructor who trained with Chauvin some 20 years ago, said there was "no perceivable way" that Chauvin was unaware of the damage he did or was capable of doing in situations like the one where he knelt on Floyd's neck.

In an interview with AFP last June he recalled Chauvin as a "jerk" who would stand with arms folded and glare at those around him.

Since the Floyd killing, few details have filtered out about Chauvin.

But former colleagues have sketched a portrait of a silent, rigid, workaholic who often patrolled the city's more difficult neighborhoods.

His commitment to the job earned him four medals over the course of his career. But he also racked up 22 internal complaints and investigations, according to a public record scrubbed of all details.

Only one of these numerous complaints, filed by a white woman whom he had violently pulled from her car in 2007 for speeding, in front of her crying infant, was followed by a letter of reprimand.

Financial fraud

On week nights, Chauvin had long worked security at a nightclub, the Nuevo Rodeo. There too, his heavy-handed methods left a bitter aftertaste.

The club's former owner, Maya Santamaria, described him to reporters as someone man who "had a real short fuse," and who made generous use of tear gas at the slightest provocation.

A loner at work, Chauvin had a wife, a refugee from Laos whom he married in 2010. Last May, Kelly Xing filed for divorce.

A court opened a tax fraud lawsuit against the couple and, in November, a judge rejected a divorce settlement that called for all their assets to be transferred to Xing.

That arrangement would have sheltered the funds if Chauvin was ordered to pay significant damages.

Last month the city of Minneapolis settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Floyd family, agreeing to pay his relatives $27 million for the killing by Chauvin.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydderek chauvinuscourtscrime
Lottery
R209k for two Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
56% - 2955 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 910 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 1458 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.30
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
19.94
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.21
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.05
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.6)
Gold
1,779.13
(+0.4)
Silver
25.86
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,190.50
(-1.6)
Brent Crude
67.05
(+0.4)
Palladium
2,765.08
(-1.8)
All Share
66,836
(-1.9)
Top 40
61,117
(-1.9)
Financial 15
12,162
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,452
(-2.1)
Resource 10
68,586
(-1.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo