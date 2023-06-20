44m ago

Share

WATCH | Four shot dead near West Bank settlement

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Four people were shot dead on Tuesday near a settlement in the occupied West Bank.
  • Authorities are yet to confirm the nationality of the those killed.
  • This comes a day after an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin left six Palestinians dead and more than 90 wounded.

Four people were shot dead on Tuesday near a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said, a day after an army raid left six Palestinians dead.

Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services announced "four confirmed deceased" by its medics, while four others were wounded.

An MDA spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm the nationalities of those killed when contacted by AFP, while the identity of the assailants was not immediately known.

The Israeli military said "a civilian in the area neutralised one of the terrorists" - without giving further details on their condition - and troops had launched a manhunt for other suspects.

The office of Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said security officials will meet at 6:00 pm. 

WATCH |  Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 5 Palestinians in clash

The shooting comes a day after Israeli forces launched a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, in which six Palestinians were killed.

A spokesman for the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Hazem Qassem, described Tuesday's shooting at a petrol station as a "response to the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation" in Jenin and elsewhere.

The sixth Jenin fatality, Amjad Aref Jaas, died Tuesday "from critical wounds to the abdomen sustained from live occupation (Israeli) fire", a Palestinian health ministry statement said.

More than 90 Palestinians were wounded in the hours-long raid, according to health officials, while the Israeli military said eight security personnel were wounded.

Jaas's body was shrouded in a Palestinian flag in a Jenin mosque, before dozens of mourners including masked gunmen gathered for his funeral.

 Israeli forces kill Palestinian

After the firefight between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants ended on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry announced Israeli troops killed a 20-year-old near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Zakaria Mohammed al-Zaoul was "martyred by live occupation (Israeli) bullets to the head, in the town of Husan", the ministry said.

The Israeli military said troops were "on routine activity" in the town when "a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails" at them.

Tyres burn beneath Israeli security forces armoure
Tyres burn beneath Israeli security forces armoured vehicles during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on 19 June 2023 that left 5 dead and more than 90 wounded.
AFP Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP

"The soldiers responded with live fire. A hit was identified," it added.

In a statement, the militant group Islamic Jihad claimed Zaoul as a member.

READ | Israeli army blames mix-up for fatal shooting of Palestinian toddler

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the military used live fire, tear gas and stun grenades during the clashes with young Palestinians.

The deaths are the latest in a surge of violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which before Tuesday's shooting had killed at least 166 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian this year.

The tally compiled from official sources includes combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisrael
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 1176 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
58% - 2406 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

8h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

8h ago

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

12h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.38
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
23.44
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.06
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Platinum
962.47
-0.6%
Palladium
1,380.62
-1.2%
Gold
1,936.35
-0.7%
Silver
23.20
-3.2%
Brent Crude
76.09
-0.7%
Top 40
71,339
-1.6%
All Share
76,769
-1.6%
Resource 10
65,708
-3.2%
Industrial 25
103,613
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,233
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo