24 Feb

add bookmark

WATCH | From Bucha to Kramatorsk, Ukraine pays homage to war dead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Ukrainians paid homage on Friday to the victims of Russia's invasion.
  • A church in Bucha houses a small photo exhibition detailing the terrifying weeks when the town was under Russian occupation before it was retaken.
  • It was near the church that a mass grave was dug in haste to bury hundreds of victims before Russian forces withdrew.

From Kyiv's war-ravaged outskirts to near the eastern front lines, Ukrainians paid homage on Friday to the victims of Russia's year-long invasion.

In St Andrew's Church in Bucha, a town synonymous with alleged Russian atrocities, a priest called for prayers "for peace in Ukraine and its defenders".

"We have gathered to remember Russian crimes and terror," the priest told his congregation in the town northwest of Kyiv.

The church houses a small photo exhibition detailing the terrifying weeks when the town was under Russian occupation before it was retaken at the end of March 2022.

It was near the church that a mass grave was dug in haste to bury hundreds of victims before Russian forces withdrew.

"What we feel is sadness and a belief in victory," said Sergiy Zamostyan, a former professor.

"We stayed here for a month with my wife during the occupation. We didn't go anywhere. We saw all these terrible things,"

Zamostyan continued:

At the cemetery there are 50 of our soldiers buried and 450 civilians that they (Russian soldiers) shot. Why? Tell me, why?

He lived on Yablunska Street, he said, where AFP reporters saw the bodies of 20 people in civilian clothing lying in the street after Russian forces left.

"There was a man in the garden near us. We didn't know him. Just a man lying dead, we saw it with our own eyes," he said.

'We've had enough' 

At the local cemetery in the town, which numbered around 30 000 people before the war, a second ceremony was held near freshly dug graves.

After Russian soldiers withdrew the fighting moved to southern and eastern Ukraine, but Bucha continues to pay a heavy price.

The burial places, covered in wreaths and Ukrainian flags, were for soldiers from the town killed in the last few months.

The most recent grave was that of Oleksiy, a 29-year-old soldier killed in January.

His mother, Tetiana, came back from Germany where she had sought refuge to bury her son.

"We are tired," she said, supported by a friend of Oleksiy's. "We've had enough of this war. It's tough, they don't want to leave us in peace."


Near the church, Galyna Gamuleta, 64, said she felt more confident now because "we have weapons, we have support, we have our own army".

In the first days of the attack on Bucha by Russian forces "we were here, under fire for two weeks.

"It was so frightening that I don't want to think about it. We had to go, leave our home. We couldn't even imagine that this could happen," she said.

'Biggest love' 

Yuriy Lototskyi, a 60-year-old electrician, said he was relieved "about not being bombed any more". He hoped that "everything will get better, that we will be able to defend our territory and put Russia in its place".

"I think that, thanks to aid from Western countries, we will win because our spirit is strong. We just need help with the weapons," he said.

Some 700km southeast of Bucha, Kramatorsk was also burying its dead.

This city is close to the eastern front line and the town of Bakhmut, which Russian and Ukrainian forces have fought over for months.

Under a grey sky, 30-year-old Mykhailo Sikirin was buried in a coffin in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine's flag.

A member of the national guard, he was killed during the bombardment of a trench last week in Shypylivka in the eastern region of Lugansk.

"He died for the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine," said the priest at the graveside. 

This is the biggest love of any man.

Tearful mourners clutching wreaths and bouquets of flowers stood heads bowed as a lone soldier played the Last Post and three other comrades fired three single shots into the air.

"The actions of these soldiers are why we are here and safe and alive," said the priest, looking at Ukrainian flags flying high above 21 other graves in a new burial plot in the cemetery.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukraine
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
30% - 3939 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
61% - 7908 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
9% - 1207 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.42
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
22.01
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.50
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
909.44
0.0%
Palladium
1,403.35
0.0%
Gold
1,811.08
0.0%
Silver
20.76
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.16
+1.1%
Top 40
70,885
-2.9%
All Share
76,938
-2.7%
Resource 10
65,295
-4.6%
Industrial 25
102,808
-2.3%
Financial 15
16,348
-2.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods

25 Feb

WATCH | News24 and partners give back to KZN school hit by floods
North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand

25 Feb

North West teen puts best foot forward with own shoe brand
Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first...

20 Feb

Mom gets new lease of life after Groote Schuur Hospital performs first incompatible kidney transplant
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo