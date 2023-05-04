WATCH | Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp

For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet - not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
It's a preview of what will happen to Earth when our sun morphs into a red giant.
44m ago
For the first time, scientists have caught a star in the act of swallowing a planet - not just a nibble or bite, but one big gulp.
It's a preview of what will happen to Earth when our sun morphs into a red giant.
3h ago
01 May
26 Apr
25 Apr
24 Apr
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
03 May
03 May
25 Apr
20 Apr