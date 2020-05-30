37m ago

WATCH | George Floyd killing: Protests and riots across US despite police murder charge

  • One police officer has been charged for Floyd's murder.
  • Curfews in place have been ignored.
  • There has been an escalation in protests over the past couple of days.

The unrest comes in defiance of curfews and despite the fact that a police officer has been charged with murder over George Floyd's death - the latest in a series of deaths of African-Americans in confrontations with police.

Many protests began as peaceful demonstrations against police brutality and racial discrimination before violence flared. In some places shootings have been reported as the trouble continued.

George Floyd died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes while taking him into custody in Minnesota. One police officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but others who were at the scene remain free. All have been fired from their jobs.

