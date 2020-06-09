WATCH | German company designs protective face mask for water

A Germany company's CEO says the idea of designing a mask that is supposed to protect its wearer in the water came as a result of Covid-19.

You can breathe even if the mask is wet.

The mask, however, does not stop water from entering.

Robert Cirjak, Wibit Sports Founder & CEO, says the idea came to them, as due to Covid-19 there is an increasing demand for protective water masks.

"As we all know, it [mask] is required in many countries around the world [because of Covid-19] and there was basically no mask offered that would work in the water," says Cirjak.

In the video, Cirjak explains how the mask works, cautioning that it "does not prevent water from entering, it fills up".