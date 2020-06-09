5m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | German company designs protective face mask for water

  • A Germany company's CEO says the idea of designing a mask that is supposed to protect its wearer in the water came as a result of Covid-19.
  • You can breathe even if the mask is wet.
  • The mask, however, does not stop water from entering.

Robert Cirjak, Wibit Sports Founder & CEO, says the idea came to them, as due to Covid-19 there is an increasing demand for protective water masks.

"As we all know, it [mask] is required in many countries around the world [because of Covid-19] and there was basically no mask offered that would work in the water," says Cirjak.

In the video, Cirjak explains how the mask works, cautioning that it "does not prevent water from entering, it fills up". 

Related Links
Biden brands Trump 'absolute fool' for mocking mask use
French police seize 140 000 black market face masks
China confiscates faulty masks, disinfectants set to be exported worldwide
Read more on:
coronavirusmasks
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 3979 votes
Cricket
12% - 1138 votes
Soccer
23% - 2164 votes
Golf
7% - 650 votes
Other
16% - 1471 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(-0.03)
ZAR/GBP
21.20
(+0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(-0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(+0.98)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.53)
Gold
1714.84
(+1.16)
Silver
17.63
(-0.27)
Platinum
834.00
(-0.27)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1943.00
(-3.26)
All Share
54483.48
(-0.37)
Top 40
49915.74
(-0.40)
Financial 15
11235.81
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
73374.95
(-0.47)
Resource 10
50524.43
(-0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20161.18) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo