1h ago

Share

WATCH | Greece scours sea for survivors of migrant boat tragedy that claimed 78 lives

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Rescue workers in Greece scoured the Ionian Sea on Thursday for survivors after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank. 
  • Officials say while the death toll stands at 78, there remains fear this could increase as "hundreds" more could be missing. 
  • Greece declared three days of mourning over the tragedy and a senior prosecutor has been assigned to investigate the matter.

Greek rescuers on Thursday scoured the Ionian Sea for survivors a day after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank, killing at least 78 people, with fears that the toll could eventually reach into the hundreds.

As relatives in the migrants' home countries frantically sought details of their loved ones, the coastguard said 78 bodies had been recovered and 104 people have been plucked out of the water alive so far.

There are fears that hundreds more could be missing, based on testimony from survivors and the fact that no women and children had yet been rescued.

"This could be the worst maritime tragedy in Greece in recent years," Stella Nanou of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) told state broadcaster ERT.

"It's really horrific," UNHCR staffer Erasmia Roumana told AFP at the port of Kalamata, adding that the survivors were "in a very bad psychological situation".

She added: 

Many are under shock, they are so overwhelmed. Many of them worry about the people they travelled with, families or friends.

Pictures handed out by the coastguard showed a rusty blue boat with scores of people crammed on deck.

Two patrol boats, a navy frigate, three helicopters and nine other ships searched the waters west of the Peloponnese peninsula, one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean, a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.

Greece coastguard searching for missing migrants
Greece's coastguard is in search of migrants after a fishing boat sunk on Tuesday, killing 78. File image
AFP Fathi Al-Masri/ AFP

In a telegram, Pope Francis offered "heartfelt prayers for the many migrants who have died, their loved ones and all those traumatised by this tragedy".

Greece has declared three days of mourning over the tragedy and a senior prosecutor has been assigned to investigate.

Political parties suspended their campaigns for 25 June national elections.

I need my mother

"One young man started to cry and said, I need my mother... This voice is inside my ears. And will always be inside," Red Cross nurse Ekaterini Tsata told AFP.

Around 30 people were hospitalised with pneumonia, dehydration and exhaustion but are not in immediate danger, officials said.

A survivor told hospital doctors in Kalamata that he had seen a hundred children in the boat's hold, ERT said.

Coastguard spokesman Nikolaos Alexiou told ERT:

The fishing boat was 25-30 metres long. Its deck was full of people, and we assume the interior was just as full.
 

Government spokesman Ilias Siakantaris on Wednesday said there were unconfirmed reports that up to 750 people were on the boat.

"We do not know what was in the hold... but we know that several smugglers lock people up to maintain control," he told ERT.

No life jackets 

The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe's Frontex agency had spotted the boat on Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers had "refused any help".

The boat's engine gave up on Tuesday and the vessel later capsized, Siakantaris said, sinking in around 10 to 15 minutes.

The coastguard added that none on board were wearing life jackets.

Alexiou, the coastguard spokesman, suggested that the boat might also have capsized if the coastguard had attempted to stop it by force.

"You cannot divert a boat with so many people on board by force unless there is cooperation," he said, adding that it was "fortunate" that rescue ships were nearby or more lives would have been lost.

READ | 'Extensive rescue operation is under way': 17 migrants dead, 100 rescued as ship sinks off Greece

But leftist former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, who spoke to survivors at the port, said they had "called for help."

"What sort of protocol does not call for the rescue...of an overloaded boat about to sink?" he asked.

Authorities said the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.

The survivors are mainly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan and have been temporarily housed in a port warehouse to be interviewed by Greek authorities, who are looking for possible smugglers among them.

Acting migration minister Daniel Esdras told ERT that the survivors would be taken to Malakasa migrant camp near Athens by Friday.

Greece would examine their asylum claims, but those not entitled to protection would be sent home, he said.

Along with Italy and Spain, Greece has been one of the main landing points for tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

The worst migrant tragedy in Greece was in June 2016, when at least 320 people were listed as dead or missing in a sinking near Crete, according to AFP records going back to 1993.

The Mediterranean's worst disaster overall was in April 2015, when 800 to 900 migrants died on a trawler that sank within sight of a Portuguese rescue freighter.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationsgreece
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should China come to SA's rescue and host the upcoming BRICS summit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, to save SA from further embarrassment
73% - 1641 votes
No, it will only make diplomatic tensions worse
27% - 595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

4h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.34
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.00
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.57
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
987.50
+2.5%
Palladium
1,384.42
+1.0%
Gold
1,956.89
+0.8%
Silver
23.80
-0.5%
Brent Crude
73.20
-1.5%
Top 40
73,035
+0.6%
All Share
78,532
+0.6%
Resource 10
69,308
-0.4%
Industrial 25
105,503
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,167
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

8h ago

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

8h ago

Which Mac is right for you?
How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work

14 Jun

How the synchronised magic of Mac can revolutionise the way you work
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo