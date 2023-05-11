WATCH | Group narrowly escapes just before train hits their car

Three people escaped just moments before their car was struck by a train in a crossing in Forney, Texas on Monday
A shared video shows a railroad crossing gate stopped atop a vehicle stuck in the crossing as a train horn blares, KLTV reported.
According to the Forney Police Department, no one was injured in the crash, the BBC reported.
