WATCH | Hagia Sophia holds first Muslim prayers in 86 years

People perform prayer outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque after it was reopened for worship for the first time in 86 years with Friday prayer in Istanbul, Turkey on 26 July.
  • The historic Hagia Sophia held its first Friday Muslim prayer since being converted back into a mosque.
  • This follows a court ruling that it should be converted back into a mosque from a museum.
  • The Hagia Sophia is more than 1 500 years old.


The first Muslim prayers in nearly 86 years were held at Istanbul's historic Hagia Sophia on 26 July.

Al Jazeera reports that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a new plaque outside, naming it "The Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque" before Friday prayers and two weeks after a Turkish court ruled the building could be converted back into a mosque.

But opinion in Turkey and across the world has been divided.

Christian leaders earlier urged the president to reverse the decision. 

The Hagia Sophia was built 1 500 years ago as an Orthodox Christian cathedral during the Byzantine Empire.

It was converted into a mosque in 1453 after the Ottomans conquered Constantinople and renamed the city Istanbul. 

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, decreed it should become a museum and it opened as one in 1935.

It is visited by millions of tourists each year and President Erdogan has said the building will remain open to everyone.

Officials say Christian mosaics inside the building will be covered during prayer times and uncovered at other times.

Attacked

Meanwhile, AFP reports that Turkey's top cleric has been attacked for comments deemed offensive to the modern republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during a sermon at Istanbul's iconic Hagia Sophia which was reconverted to a mosque.

Ali Erbas, head of the top religious body known as Diyanet, presided over prayers at the monument on Friday at a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and thousands of others.


hagia sophia
People perform third dawn prayer at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque on the forth day after it was reopened for worship for the first time in 86 years with Friday prayer in Istanbul.

In his Friday sermon, Erbas said: "Sultan Mehmet the Conqueror endowed and entrusted this outstanding place of worship as the apple of his eye to believers on condition that it should remain a mosque until the last day.

"Any property that is endowed is inviolable in our belief and burns whoever touches it; the charter of the endower is indispensable and whoever infringes upon it is cursed.

"Therefore, from that day to the present, Hagia Sophia has been the sanctuary of not only our country but also of Prophet Muhammad's ummah," Erbas added, referring to the Muslim community.

'Quit'

Opposition parties denounced Erbas, saying his comments clearly targeted Ataturk.

Ozgur Ozel of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) said: "You cannot curse Ataturk while you sit at the chair of Diyanet founded by Ataturk.

"Ali Erbas, I swear that you will pay the price of damning Ataturk," Ozel said on Twitter.

The right-wing Iyi (Good) Party on Monday lodged a complaint against Erbas, accusing him of "violating the untouchable articles of the Turkish constitution".

On social media, the hashtag "Ali Erbas, know your place" was a trending topic.

One Twitter user, @yanikmehmetali, wrote: "When did you pray for Ataturk during your presidency? @DIBAliErbas, do not stay at Diyanet founded by Ataturk, quit."

The Turkish government has long been accused by its secular opponents of forcing Islamic values on the predominantly Muslim but strictly secular country.

Erbas however denied the claims, in an interview with Hurriyet daily.

"I referred to the future, not to the past," he said.

"Ataturk died 82 years ago. Prayers are said for anyone who dies, not curses."

