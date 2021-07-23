25m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Haiti's murdered president laid to rest with tensions high

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President Jovenel Moise was murdered on 7 July at his home in Port-au-Prince.
  • The attack was carried out by a group that included 26 Colombian former soldiers.
  • Moise's funeral was attended by foreign dignitaries including US President Joe Biden's top advisor.

Pallbearers in military attire carried late Haitian President Jovenel Moise's body in a closed wooden coffin as his funeral got underway on Friday, two weeks after he was shot dead at home in an assassination still shrouded in mystery.

The bearers placed the polished casket on a dais garlanded with flowers in an auditorium. Four stood guard as a Roman Catholic priest blessed the coffin and a Haitian flag was unfurled.

Foreign dignitaries including US President Joe Biden's top advisor for the Western Hemisphere flew to Cap-Haitien to pay their respects to Moise, joining mourners who have taken part in a series of commemorations in Haiti this week.

Moise was gunned down in his home in Port-au-Prince before dawn on 7 July, setting off a new political crisis in the Caribbean country that has struggled with poverty, lawlessness and instability.

Protests by angry supporters of Moise convulsed the slain leader's hometown, the northern city of Cap-Haitien, for a second successive day on Thursday as workers prepared for the funeral.

The protesters set tires on fire to block roads, while workers paved a brick road to Moise's mausoleum on a dusty plot of several acres enclosed by high walls.

Set on land held by Moise's family and where he lived as a boy, the partly built tomb stood in the shade of fruit trees, just a few steps from a mausoleum for Moise's father, who died last year. Police controlled access to the compound through a single gate.

ALSO READ | Roiled by presidential assassination, Haiti swears in new PM

The assassination was a reminder of the ongoing influence foreign actors have in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere despite it becoming Latin America and the Caribbean's first independent state at the start of the 19th century.

The attack was carried out by a group that included 26 Colombian former soldiers, at least six of whom had previously received US military training. Haitian-Americans were also among the accused.

The attack's plotters disguised the mercenaries as US Drug Enforcement Administration agents, a ruse that helped them enter Moise's home with no resistance from his security detail, authorities have said. At least one of the arrested men, a Haitian-American, had previously worked as an informant for the DEA.

The turmoil has pushed Haiti up Biden's foreign policy priorities and on Thursday the State Department named a special envoy for the country. Biden has rebuffed a request by Haiti's interim leaders to send troops to protect infrastructure.

Screens inside the auditorium broadcast images of Moise and his meetings with world leaders including Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

ALSO READ | 'Alleged assassins' of Haitian president in custody as uncertainty grows

Helen La Lime, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Haiti, was among the guests.

A former banana exporter, Moise failed to quell gang violence that surged under his watch and he faced waves of street protests over corruption allegations and his management of the economy.

However, the demonstrators in Cap-Haitien were venting anger over the many questions that remain unanswered about the assassination, including who planned it and why.

Banners celebrating Moise festooned buildings along the narrow streets of Cap-Haitien's old town, with proclamations in Creole including, "They killed the body, but the dream will never die," and "Jovenel Moise - defender of the poor."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jovenel moisehaiti
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think was to blame for the opening lap crash at the Silverstone Grand Prix?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Lewis Hamilton
61% - 3115 votes
Max Verstappen
6% - 310 votes
Neither, it was a racing incident
33% - 1677 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.86
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.49
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,801.66
-0.3%
Silver
25.19
-0.9%
Palladium
2,669.35
-2.0%
Platinum
1,064.22
-2.8%
Brent Crude
73.79
+2.2%
Top 40
61,933
+1.0%
All Share
68,064
+1.0%
Resource 10
66,904
+1.5%
Industrial 25
89,442
+0.7%
Financial 15
12,820
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics Schedule

15m ago
Tokyo Olympics Results

5m ago
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared 'open' - Full Team SA weekend schedule

14h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared 'open' - Full Team SA weekend schedule
Tokyo Olympics Medals

7m ago
GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening...

20m ago

GALLERY | Fireworks, Osaka and Team SA: 15 pictures from Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium

1h ago

Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium
PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics...

4h ago

PICTURES | Team SA, 'veldskoene' and all, take centre stage at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony
'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to...

6h ago

'Underdog' Chad le Clos to be the best version of himself in Tokyo: 'I'm going to be fearless'
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud

6h ago

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa

13h ago

No pressure on Team SA's Tokyo Olympic heroes, says sports minister Mthethwa
New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory

22 Jul

New era of Olympic champions eye Tokyo glory
Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'

22 Jul

Chad le Clos 'honoured' to fly SA flag in Tokyo: 'It's like another gold medal'
South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'

22 Jul

South Africa's Olympic football coach slams Covid 'stigmatisation'
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker

22 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Tatjana Schoenmaker
SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener

22 Jul

SA suffer narrow defeat to hosts Japan in Olympic football opener
Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible

22 Jul

Djokovic admits thinking calendar Golden Slam was almost impossible
Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony

22 Jul

Chad le Clos, Phumelela Mbande to carry SA flag at Olympics opening ceremony
Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually

22 Jul

Tokyo Tour Diaries: Sport24 lands in Japan for Covid-hit Games ... eventually
Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash

22 Jul

Olympics VP defiant after 'mansplaining' backlash
Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill

22 Jul

Golden Slam-chasing Djokovic, Osaka top Olympic tennis bill
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo