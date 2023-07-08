WATCH | Heavy rains and hail spark flash floods in northern Spain

Heavy rains in the north of Spain have sparked flash floods in the region. Severe floods in Zaragoza, Spain, left many climbing on top of cars or clinging to trees for safety, as vehicles were either stranded on roads or swept away.
