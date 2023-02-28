1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Hong Kong scraps mask mandate after almost 1 000 days

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Hong Kong is scrapping its mask mandate from Wednesday, Chief Executive John Lee announced at a press conference on Tuesday.
  • The city was one of the last places in the world to require face coverings in virtually all public settings, with everyone over the age of two required to wear one or face a fine of up to $1 275.
  • Hong Kong's lifting of its restrictions comes after the neighbouring Chinese territory of Macau relaxed its own mask rules on Monday.

Hongkongers will finally be able to leave home without a face mask from Wednesday, nearly 1 000 days after the pandemic mandate was imposed.

Face coverings will no longer be required indoors, outdoors or on public transportation, the government announced, ending a measure that has become a relic globally as the world adjusts to living alongside the coronavirus.

Hong Kong was one of the last places on Earth to enforce mask-wearing outside, with violators facing hefty fines.

"I'm ready to get rid of this," Tiffany, a finance industry employee in her 20s, told AFP. "It costs money to buy masks, and I have had Covid myself."

The mask move comes as the government tries to woo tourists and overseas talent back to revive the recession-hit economy.

"With the masking requirement removed, we are starting (to resume) normalcy comprehensively. And that will be very beneficial to economic development," Chief Executive John Lee said at Tuesday morning press conference.

He added that hospitals and homes for the elderly can impose their own requirements if they decide masks are needed.

Public health experts had increasingly questioned the need for a mask mandate in a city where several waves of Covid infections have likely conferred a high level of immunity.

Lawmakers called it harmful to schoolchildren. And tourism experts and business groups warned it was undercutting the city's global image.

"Making it illegal not to wear one is frankly anachronistic by now," University of Hong Kong virologist Siddharth Sridhar tweeted on Sunday.

The masking policy also appeared to clash with the government's eagerness to demonstrate the city was back to business as usual, with Lee promising to welcome visitors with "no isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions" during the "Hello, Hong Kong" campaign launch earlier this month.

The maskless dancers in the campaign's promotional video attracted criticism online for distorting the reality of a city where face coverings were ubiquitous and enforced with fines of up to $1 275.

Official data shows that by the end of 2022, Hong Kong had issued more than 22 000 tickets for mask violations and collected $14.22 million.

Holdout 

Hong Kong was one of the world's last masking holdouts.

By last year, most European countries that had imposed mask rules had scaled them back everywhere except on planes and some metros.

Hong Kong's Asian rival Singapore scrapped indoor face coverings in August, while South Korea did the same in January this year.

In Taiwan, people could breathe unfiltered air again in most areas as of February 20, and Macau became the most recent addition after dropping its mandate on Monday.

Until the end of last year, Hong Kong had one of the world's strictest pandemic approaches.

It hewed to a version of China's zero-Covid model until Beijing's abrupt pivot from its hallmark containment policy in December.

The nearly three-year pandemic isolation and virus restrictions further dented an economy already reeling from massive democracy protests in 2019 followed by a crackdown on the opposition.

Still, not everyone in the city is ready to rip off their masks just yet.

"Despite the mask mandate being lifted, I'll continue wearing it in the short term," said Chan, a retiree.

He said he would wait to make sure there was no rebound of infections after Hong Kong restored travel across its border with mainland China this month.

"The mask is like a part of my body," he said. "If I stop wearing it, it'll take a bit of getting used to."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacoronavirus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think hospitals, schools and cellphone networks should be exempt from load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the national grid is unstable
23% - 331 votes
Yes, lives and livelihoods are at risk
77% - 1115 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.43
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.28
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.55
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.39
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
938.76
+0.4%
Palladium
1,431.25
+0.5%
Gold
1,810.21
-0.4%
Silver
20.53
-0.5%
Brent Crude
82.45
-0.9%
Top 40
71,305
-0.3%
All Share
77,336
-0.2%
Resource 10
65,315
-0.4%
Industrial 25
103,577
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,461
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

3h ago

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

6h ago

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

6h ago

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

3h ago

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo